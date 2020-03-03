SEC Filings HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 On March 3, 2020, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly distributions totaling $0.30 per share and a special distribution of $0.05 per share, payable in such amounts and on such dates to stockholders of record, as set forth below. Monthly Distributions (d) Exhibits.



Horizon Technology Finance Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2011571d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Monthly Distributions for April,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. The Company operates through lending and investment segment. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries (collectively Target Industries). The Company is focused on making secured debt investments (Venture Loans) to venture capital backed companies in its Target Industries. It also provides Venture Loans to publicly traded companies in its Target Industries. Its debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 50 debt investments. Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.