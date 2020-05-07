SEC Filings Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION.

Qumu Corporation (the “Company”) hereby furnishes as Exhibit 99.1 a press release issued on May 5, 2020 disclosing material non-public information regarding its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020>and hereby furnishes as Exhibit 99.2 statements of Vern Hanzlik, its President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Ristow, its Chief Financial Officer, made on May 5, 2020 at a telephone conference relating to the quarter ended March 31, 2020>results.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.