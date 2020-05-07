TREVENA, INC. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

The information under this caption and contained in the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is furnished by Trevena, Inc. (the “Company”) in accordance with Securities Exchange Commission Release No. 33-8216. This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act whether made before or after the date of this Current Report, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On May 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated May 7, 2020



Trevena Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250. Its TRV130 is a Mu-receptor G protein Pathway Selective (Mu-GPS) modulator that activates G protein. Its TRV250 is a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the d-opioid receptor in preclinical development. Its TRV734 is a small molecule Mu-GPS that it has discovered and has developed through Phase I as a first-line, orally administered compound for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain. Its TRV027 is a peptide b-arrestin biased ligand that targets the angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1R). In addition to these three product candidates, the Company has identified and has completed the Phase I program for TRV734.