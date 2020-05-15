QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) An Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on May 13, 2020.
(b) There were 1,985,018 shares of common stock of the Company eligible to be voted at the Annual Meeting and 1,470,367 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the meeting.
The items voted upon at the Annual Meeting and the vote for each proposal were as follows:

The Company’s nominees were elected as directors and the proposal to ratify the appointment of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was adopted by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Meeting by the requisite affirmative vote.
(c) Not applicable.
(d) Not applicable.
About QUAINT OAK BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Quaint Oak Bank. Quaint Oak Bank’s primary business consists of attracting deposits from the general public through a range of deposit programs and investing such deposits in residential, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction loans, home equity loans and commercial lines of credit secured by property in its market area. Quaint Oak Bank also invests in commercial business loans and other consumer loans. In addition, Quaint Oak Bank offers mortgage banking, real estate sales and title abstract services through its subsidiary companies. Quaint Oak Bank serves its customers through its offices as well as through correspondence, telephone and online banking. Quaint Oak Bank operates from its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a branch office located in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bank’s primary market area includes Bucks and Montgomery Counties and the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.

