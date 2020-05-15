OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Other Events
ITEM 8.01. Other Events.
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Other Events
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Other Events
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. Its segments are Private Client, which provides financial services in the United States; Asset Management, which offers investment advisory services to its retail and institutional clients; Capital Markets, includes investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance and municipal trading; Commercial Mortgage Banking, engaged in the business of originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans and securitizing these loans into Government National Mortgage Association mortgage-backed securities.