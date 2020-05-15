SEC Filings OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 8.01. Other Events.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program that authorizes the Company to purchase up to 530,000 shares of the Company’s Class A non-voting common stock, representing approximately 4.2% of its 12,636,523 currently issued and outstanding shares of Class A non-voting common stock. This authorization will supplement the 98,625 shares that remain authorized and available under the Company’s previous share repurchase program covering up to 640,000 shares of the Company’s Class A non-voting common stock, which was announced on July 26, 2019, for a total of 628,625 shares authorized and available for repurchase. The share repurchase program is expected to continue indefinitely.

See the Company’s press release attached hereto as an exhibit for additional details.

SECTION 9 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following Exhibit is submitted herewith.

