Q BioMed Inc (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On April 17, 2020, we issued 200,000 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) to an accredited investor in exchange for cash of $2,000,000 to a securities purchase agreement (the “SPA”) dated April 6, 2020.

The 200,000 Series B Preferred Shares issuable to the SPA were issued in reliance on exemptions from registration under Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated under the Act. This transaction qualified for exemption from registration because among other things, the transaction did not involve a public offering, the investor was an accredited investor and/or qualified institutional buyer, the investor had access to information about our company and its investment, the investor took the securities for investment and not resale, and we took appropriate measures to restrict the transfer of the securities.

Series B Preferred Shares

Liquidation. The Series B Preferred Shares have a liquidation preference that is equal to that of the Series A Preferred Shares and superior to that of the Common Stock. In the event of a liquidation or similar event, any payment to holders of shares of capital stock shall first be made to the holders of the Series B Preferred Shares and the Series A Preferred Shares. The holders of the Series B Preferred Shares shall be entitled to receive a payment in an amount that is equal to $10 per share plus any dividends that are due on such share (the “Liquidation Value”).

Dividends. The holders of the Series B Preferred Shares shall receive an annual dividend for each Series B Preferred Share equal to 8% of the Liquidation Value to be paid in quarterly installments. The dividend shall be paid in shares of common stock in an amount that is equal to the dollar amount of the dividend divided by the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of our common stock on the day such payment is due.

Beneficial ownership limitation. We may not convert any Series B Preferred Shares if such conversion would result in the holder beneficially owning more than 9.99% of our then issued and common stock, provided that such limitation may be waived by the holder with 65 days’ notice.

Conversion at holder’s option. Subject to the beneficial ownership limitation, the Series B Preferred Shares may be converted at the lower of: (a) $2.70 or (b) 93% of the average of the four lowest daily VWAPs during the 10 consecutive trading days immediately preceding the conversion date, provided that the conversion price may not be above $5.00 or less than $1.00; further provided that if the VWAP of our common stock for any 40 consecutive trading days is less than $1.00 for 30 of those days, then such floor conversion price shall be reduced from $1.00 to $0.35.

Automatic conversion. At any time that the Forced Conversion Conditions have been met for ten consecutive trading days, we may deliver a written notice to the Investors to cause the Investors to convert all or part of the then outstanding Series B Preferred Shares. To the extent that any forced conversion would conflict with the beneficial ownership limitation, such forced conversion shall be delayed until it does not conflict with the beneficial ownership limitation.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.

3.1 Certificate of Designations for Series B Convertible Preferred Stock filed on April 6, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to our current report form Form 8-K filed on April 7, 2020) 10.1 Securities Purchase Agreement, dated April 6, 2020 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to our current report form Form 8-K filed on April 7, 2020)



About Q BioMed Inc (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed, Inc., formerly ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc., is a biomedical acceleration and development company. The Company is focused on licensing, acquiring and providing strategic resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The Company intends to acquire multiple assets over time and across a spectrum of healthcare related products, companies and sectors. The Company intends to develop these assets to provide returns through organic growth, out-licensing, sale or spin-off into new public companies. The Company holds license for a generic drug, Strontium Chloride (SR89). SR89 is a radiopharmaceutical agent and indicated for the treatment of pain associated with metastatic bone cancer. Its asset, MAN-01, is indicated for the treatment of glaucoma. MAN-01 is in pre-clinical stage. The Company is assessing multiple biomedical assets in various areas of healthcare and drug development. It is pursuing a pipeline of therapeutics, diagnostics and orphan drug candidates.