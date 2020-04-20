MOTIVATING THE MASSES, INC. (OTCMKTS:MNMT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 20, 2020, Motivating The Masses, Inc. (the “Company”) released a video for its shareholders to provide updates regarding the Company’s business and operations.

A copy of the script for the video is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information contained herein and the exhibit filed herewith shall be deemed furnished and not filed.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits

(c) Exhibits

99.1 Script of Video on April 20, 2020



About MOTIVATING THE MASSES, INC. (OTCMKTS:MNMT)

Motivating the Masses, Inc. provides professional development and coaching services. The Company’s products and services revolve around the personal and business coaching programs. The Company’s services are grouped into two disciplines: Business Segment and Personal Segment. Its Business Segment offers services, including Executive Coaching Services, Global Leadership Program (GLP), World Class Speaker Alliance (WCSA), Speak and Write to Make Millions, Powerhouse Speakers and Keynotes/Speaking Fees. Its Personal Segment offers Transformational Coaching, Abundance Now, Motivating the Teen Spirit and Breakthrough the Retreat. Its programs are sold as a package of books and digital video discs (DVDs) at its local and national training seminars, and on the Company’s Website. It also provides training and development programs through local and national seminars, on-site employee training, public and private speaking engagements, and customized life-coaching programs.