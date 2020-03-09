SEC Filings PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. (NYSE:PZN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. (NYSE:PZN) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01

Story continues below

On March 9, 2020 Pzena Investment Management, Inc. issued a press release in which it reported its preliminary assets under management as of February 29, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K.

99.1 Press release, dated March 9, 2020, of Pzena Investment Management, Inc.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 pzn-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 pzn-ex991_6.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is an investment management firm. The Company manages assets across a range of market capitalizations in both the United States and non-United States capital markets. The Company manages separate accounts on behalf of institutions, acts as sub-investment adviser for a range of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered mutual funds and non-United States funds, and acts as investment adviser for the Pzena Mutual Funds, certain private placement funds and non-United States funds. The Company is the sole managing member of its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, LLC. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and Taft-Hartley plans. It also offers access to certain of its Global and non-United States strategies through private placement vehicles and collective investment trusts. In addition, the Company sub-advises over 17 non-United States funds.