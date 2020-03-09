SPHERIX INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:SPEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 3, 2020, Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain purchasers named therein (the “Purchasers”), to which the Company agreed to issue and sell, in a best-efforts registered direct offering by the Company directly to the Purchasers (the “Registered Offering”) 3,245,745 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), and common warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to 7,142,858 shares of Common Stock and the shares of Common Stock that are issuable from time to time upon exercise of the Common Warrants, at a public offering price of $1.05 per share of Common Stock and Common Warrant. The Company also offered 3,897,113 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase shares of Common Stock to certain Purchasers whose purchase of shares of Common Stock in the Registered Offering would otherwise result in such Purchaser, together with its affiliates and certain related parties, beneficially owning more than 4.99% (or, at the election of the purchaser, 9.99%) of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock immediately following the consummation of the Registered Offering.

The purchase price of each Pre-Funded Warrant was equal to the price at which a share of Common Stock was sold to the public in the Registered Offering, minus $0.0001, and the exercise price of each Pre-Funded Warrant was $0.0001 per share. The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants, and the accompanying Common Warrants, could only be purchased together in this offering but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. Each Common Warrant will have an exercise price of $1.05 per share of Common Stock, will be exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The Registered Offering resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $7.5 million before deducting the placement agent’s fee and related offering expenses.

The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties and agreements of the Company and the Investors and customary indemnification rights and obligations of the parties. to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to certain restrictions on the issuance and sale of its Common Stock or Common Stock Equivalents (as defined in the Purchase Agreement) during the 90-day period following the closing of the Registered Offering.

The Shares, the Pre-Funded Warrants, the Common Warrants, and the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants and the Common Warrants were offered by the Company to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333- 236199), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on January 31, 2020, and was declared effective by the Commission on March 3, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”).

The Registered Offering closed on March 5, 2020.

Placement Agent’s Fees and Expenses

to an engagement agreement, dated January 24, 2020, the Company engaged H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the “Placement Agent”) to act as the Company’s exclusive placement agent in connection with the Registered Offering, on a reasonable best efforts basis. The terms of the Registered Offering were subject to market conditions and negotiations between us, the Placement Agent, and prospective investors. The Placement Agreement received a cash fee equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised in the Registered Offering, a management fee of $75,000 (equal to 1.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised in Registered Offering, a $30,000 non-accountable expense allowance payable to the Placement Agent, and the reimbursement of certain other expenses related to the Registered Offering.

We issued to the Placement Agent warrants (the “Placement Agent’s Warrants”) to purchase 571,429 shares of Common Stock, which represents 8.0% of the number of shares of Common Stock (including the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants) being sold in the Registered Offering.

The Company also agreed to pay the Placement Agent, subject to certain exceptions, a tail fee equal to the cash and warrant compensation in the Registered Offering, if any Purchasers, who was contacted or introduced to the Company by the Placement Agent during the term of its engagement, provide the Company with capital in any public or private offering or other financing or capital raising transaction during the 12-month period following expiration or termination of the Company’s engagement of the Placement Agent.

Lock-Up Agreements

The Company’s officers, directors and each of their respective affiliates and associated persons agreed with the Placement Agent to be subject to a lock-up period of 90 days after the date of the Purchase Agreement. This means that, during the applicable lock-up period, such persons may not offer for sale, contract to sell, sell, distribute, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, pledge, hypothecate or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of Common Stock or any securities convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, shares of Common Stock. Certain limited transfers are permitted during the lock-up period if the transferee agrees to these lock-up restrictions. The Company also agreed to similar lock-up restrictions on the issuance and sale of our securities for 90 days following the closing of the Registered Offering, subject to certain customary exceptions.

The foregoing summaries of the Purchase Agreement, the Pre-Funded Warrants, the Common Warrants, and the Placement Agent Warrants do not purport to be complete and are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by, such documents attached as Exhibits 10.49, 4.9, 4.11 and 4.10, respectively, to the Registration Statement.

On March 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of the Registered Offering. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

About SPHERIX INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:SPEX)

Spherix Incorporated is an intellectual property company that owns patented and unpatented intellectual property. The Company is a patent commercialization company focused on generating revenues from the monetization of intellectual property. The Company acquires intellectual property from patent holders in order to maximize the value of the patent holdings by conducting and managing a licensing campaign. Its activities generally include the acquisition and development of patents through internal or external research and development. In addition, it seeks to acquire existing rights to intellectual property through the acquisition of already issued patents and pending patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes both the United States and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), base station functionality, and cellular.