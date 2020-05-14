PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 14, 2020, Pulmatrix, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits



About PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s product pipeline is focused on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with lung disease, including cystic fibrosis. In addition, the Company focuses on pulmonary diseases through collaboration with partners, including PUR0200, a generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.