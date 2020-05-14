Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1. Press release dated May 14, 2020

Aptose Biosciences Inc. Exhibit

Aptose to Present Early CG-806 Clinical Findings at the 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association

About Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Aptose) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of anticancer drugs that target specific epigenetic processes and signal transduction abnormalities that underlie a particular life-threatening malignancy. Its product pipeline includes cancer drug candidates that exert activity as stand-alone agents and that enhance the activities of other anticancer agents without causing overlapping toxicities. The Company develops therapeutics focused on epigenetic processes and signal transduction abnormalities at the edge of cancer research, coupled with companion diagnostics to identify the optimal patient population for its products. The Company’s APTO-253 is a small molecule that can induce expression of the genes that codes for the Kruppel-like factor 4 (KLF4) master transcription factor and the p21 cell cycle inhibitor protein.