PULMATRIX, INC. (NASDAQ:PULM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 26, 2020, Pulmatrix, Inc. issued a press release announcing its 2019 financial results and providing a business update. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits