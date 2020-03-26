SEC Filings IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 26, 2020, iHeartMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it was withdrawing its previously announced financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 due to heightened uncertainty related to the novel coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), its impact on the operating and economic environment and related, near-term advertiser spending decisions.

The press release also announced that the Company’s wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, iHeartCommunications, Inc. (“iHeartCommunications”), drew $350.0 million principal amount under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) as a precautionary measure to preserve iHeartCommunications’ financial flexibility in light of the current uncertainty in the global economy resulting from COVID-19. The proceeds will be available if needed to fund iHeartCommunications’ future working capital requirements or other general corporate purposes.

On May 1, 2019, iHeartCommunications, Inc., as borrower, entered into a Credit Agreement (the “ABL Credit Agreement”) with iHeartMedia Capital I, LLC, the direct parent of iHeartCommunications, as guarantor, certain subsidiaries of iHeartCommunications, as guarantors, Citibank, N.A., as administrative and collateral agent, and the lenders party thereto from time to time. The ABL Credit Agreement governs the ABL Facility, which has an aggregate principal amount of up to $450.0 million, with amounts available from time to time equal to the lesser of (a) the borrowing base and (B) the aggregate revolving credit commitments. As of December 31, 2019, iHeartCommunications had a facility size of $450.0 million, had no outstanding borrowings and had $48.1 million of outstanding letters of credit, resulting in $401.9 million of availability.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements about the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the economic environment and our expected financial results. The words or phrases “guidance,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimates,” “forecast” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-K include, but are not limited to: impacts from COVID-19; uncertain global economic conditions; increased competition; dependence upon the performance of on-air talent, program hosts and management; fluctuations in operating costs; shifts in population and other demographics; impact of our substantial indebtedness; legislative or regulatory requirements; regulations and concerns regarding privacy and data protection; and the other risks described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of iHeartMedia, Inc.’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results, performance or achievements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this Current Report on Form 8-K may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

