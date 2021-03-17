PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PMD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Press release dated March 17, 2021 of Psychemedics Corporation

PSYCHEMEDICS CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 EdgarFilingExhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Raymond C. Kubacki,…

About PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation (Psychemedics) provides hair testing for drugs of abuse, utilizing a hair analysis method involving digestion of hair, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) technology and confirmation by mass spectrometry to analyze human hair to detect abused substances. The Company operates in drug testing services segment. The Company is in the business of performing drug testing and reporting the results thereof. The Company’s drug testing services include training for collection of samples and storage of positive samples for its customers for an agreed-upon fee per unit tested of samples. The Company’s primary application of its technology is as a testing service that analyzes hair samples for the presence of certain drugs of abuse. The Company’s tests provide information that indicates the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which shows a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.