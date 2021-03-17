IDEAL POWER INC. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 17, 2021, Ideal Power Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference in its entirety into this Item 2.02. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company, and includes cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company will host a conference call with investors to discuss the results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The call may be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 1- 800-430-8332 and entering the conference ID: 1356868. A webcast of the call may be found at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142114 . The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.idealpower.com .

The information furnished under this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.