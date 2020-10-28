SEC Filings PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On October 28, 2020, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Corporation”), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., distributed its quarterly results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On October 28, 2020, the Corporation posted its Investor Presentation for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the Corporation’s website, www.myprovident.com , under Presentations in the Investor Relations section. A copy of the Investor Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibits are being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index: