PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PROV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On October 28, 2020, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Corporation”), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., distributed its quarterly results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On October 28, 2020, the Corporation posted its Investor Presentation for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the Corporation’s website, www.myprovident.com, under Presentations in the Investor Relations section. A copy of the Investor Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibits are being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:

About PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company operates through two segments: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage (PBM). The Bank’s operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding the Bank’s full service offices and investing those funds in single-family loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans and other mortgage loans. PBM operations primarily consist of the origination, purchase and sale of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences. The Bank is a financial services company committed to serving consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Bank offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.

