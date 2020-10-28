Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



Garrison Capital Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d75448dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF GARRISON CAPITAL INC. ARTICLE I 1.1. The name of the Corporation is Garrison Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”). ARTICLE II 2.1. The registered office of the Corporation in the State of Delaware is,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

Garrison Capital Inc. is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investment advisor is Garrison Capital Advisers LLC.