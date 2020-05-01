SEC Filings PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PROV) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 30, 2020, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Corporation”) announced that the Corporation’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Corporation’s common stock, or approximately 371,815 shares. The Corporation will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over a one-year period depending on market conditions, the capital requirements of the Corporation, and available cash that can be allocated to the stock repurchase program, among other considerations.

The news release announcing the stock repurchase plan is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

