PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:PROV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 30, 2020, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Corporation”) announced that the Corporation’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Corporation’s common stock, or approximately 371,815 shares. The Corporation will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over a one-year period depending on market conditions, the capital requirements of the Corporation, and available cash that can be allocated to the stock repurchase program, among other considerations.
The news release announcing the stock repurchase plan is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank. The Company operates through two segments: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage (PBM). The Bank’s operations primarily consist of accepting deposits from customers within the communities surrounding the Bank’s full service offices and investing those funds in single-family loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans and other mortgage loans. PBM operations primarily consist of the origination, purchase and sale of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences. The Bank is a financial services company committed to serving consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The Bank offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.

