AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATLO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Shareholders

Story continues below

The Company’s annual meeting of shareholders was held on April 29, 2020.

Proposal 1. The stockholders elected to the Company’s Board of Directors for a term of three years were Betty A. Baudler Horras, Patrick G. Hagan and Thomas H. Pohlman. Directors whose term of office continued after the annual meeting consist of Michelle R. Cassabaum, Lisa M. Eslinger, Steven D. Forth, James R. Larson II, John P. Nelson, John L. Pierschbacher and Kevin L. Swartz.

Proposal 2. The stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executives, as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables and related narrative disclosure in the Company’s proxy statement for the annual meeting.

Proposal . The stockholders also ratified the appointment of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP to continue as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020.

There were 9,222,747 shares of common stock entitled to vote at the annual meeting. The final voting results of each proposal are set forth below.

Proposal 1. The voting results on the election of directors for a three year term were as follows:

7,016,313 31,123 2,443

There were no broker non-votes on this proposal.

About AMES NATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation is a bank holding company for five community banks. The Company operates through banking segment. The Company owns approximately 100% of the stock of over five banking subsidiaries consisting of approximately two national banks and over three state-chartered banks. All of the Company’s operations are conducted in the State of Iowa and primarily within the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk and Story where the Company’s banking subsidiaries are located. The Banks offer a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits of various types, ranging from money market accounts to longer-term certificates of deposit. The Banks also offer retirement accounts, such as individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The Banks provide financial products, such as Internet banking and trust services for customers and communities.