ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to supplement the risk factors described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2020. The following risk factor disclosure should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Our results of operations may be negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In December 2019, the 2019 novel coronavirus surfaced in Wuhan, China (“COVID-19”). The World Health Organization declared a global emergency on January 30, 2020, with respect to the outbreak and several countries, including the United States, Japan and Australia have initiated travel restrictions to and from China. The impacts of the outbreak are unknown and rapidly evolving.

A widespread health crisis could adversely affect the global economy, resulting in an economic downturn that could impact demand for our products. To date the outbreak has not had a material adverse impact on our operations. However, the future impact of the outbreak is highly uncertain and cannot be predicted and there is no assurance that the outbreak will not have a material adverse impact on the future results of the Company. The extent of the impact, if any, will depend on future developments, including actions taken to contain COVID-19.



About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

Story continues below

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated is a research and development-stage bio-technology company. The Company is focused on scientific medical research of Anti-Freeze Glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins, known as AAGPs. AFGP is found in nature as a compound produced by some fish, insects, reptiles, bacteria and plants that enable survival in freezing temperatures. Health Care Applications of AAGP fall into various categories, such as harvesting, storage and transplanting cells, tissues and organs, and treatments for conditions and diseases caused by stress factors, including ultraviolet (UV) radiation, oxidation and inflammation. The Company is engaged in preparing to start Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials at the University of Alberta.