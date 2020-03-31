PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.

On March 26, 2020, the Company determined that it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 on time as a result of factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by states to seek to reduce the spread of the virus by either requesting or requiring businesses to close or work remotely. As a result, the Company’s accounting staff and the staff of the independent auditors are not able to complete the audit in a timely manner in order to file the Form 10-K by the required date. The Company is filing this report on Form 8-K to report that it will rely on the exemption from timely filing provided by the SEC in Release No. 34-88318, dated March 4, 2020 (the “Release”). A letter from the Company’s independent auditors stating the reasons of their inability to timely prepare the audit report for the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company anticipates that it will file the Form 10-K no later than May 14, 2020, 45 days after the original due date of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.


Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.\new Exhibit

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Atrinsic, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company provides treatments for mood, anxiety, depression and neurodegenerative disorders by using peptide-base, brain active therapeutics. The Company has developed a portfolio of neuropeptides that are in various stages of development and preclinical evaluation for the treatment of various mood disorders. These neuropeptides are called PT00114, PT00121, PT00211, PT00311 and PT00411. As of September 30, 2016, the Company has not generated any revenue.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR