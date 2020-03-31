PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On March 26, 2020, the Company determined that it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 on time as a result of factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by states to seek to reduce the spread of the virus by either requesting or requiring businesses to close or work remotely. As a result, the Company’s accounting staff and the staff of the independent auditors are not able to complete the audit in a timely manner in order to file the Form 10-K by the required date. The Company is filing this report on Form 8-K to report that it will rely on the exemption from timely filing provided by the SEC in Release No. 34-88318, dated March 4, 2020 (the “Release”). A letter from the Company’s independent auditors stating the reasons of their inability to timely prepare the audit report for the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company anticipates that it will file the Form 10-K no later than May 14, 2020, 45 days after the original due date of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.