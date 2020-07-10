PROTEO, INC. (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Proteo, Inc. (the "Company") held its special meeting of stockholders on July 9, 2020 (the “Special Meeting”). The matters voted upon at the Special Meeting and the results of such voting are set forth below.

Proposal 1: To approve an amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation to effect a reverse split of the common stock of the Company in a ratio of 1-for-2,000, which would result in:

a. holdings prior to such split of fewer than 2,000 shares of Common Stock being converted into a fractional share, which will then be immediately cancelled and converted into a right to receive the cash consideration described in the proxy statement, and

b. Company having fewer than 500 stockholders of record, allowing the Company to deregister its Common Stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and avoid the costs associated with being a public reporting company.