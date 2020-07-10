MISONIX, INC. (NASDAQ:MSON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 10, 2020, Misonix, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing preliminary revenue results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to liabilities under that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits