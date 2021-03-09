SEC Filings Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 9, 2021, Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of the $290,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of the Company’s 5.875% senior notes due 2023. The tender offer is being made exclusively to an offer to purchase dated March 2, 2021 and related notice of guaranteed delivery, which set forth the terms and conditions of the tender offer.

Furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is a copy of the press release announcing the tender offers.

