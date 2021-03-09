GI DYNAMICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GIDYL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Fifth Amendment and Waiver to Series A Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement

Effective as of February 24, 2021, GI Dynamics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Fifth Amendment and Waiver (the “Amendment”) to the Series A Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (as amended, the “Purchase Agreement”), by and between the Company and Crystal Amber Fund Limited, as the purchaser (“Crystal Amber”), to which the Company and Crystal Amber agreed to (i) set certain closing dates of the additional offerings of Series A Preferred Stock under the Purchase Agreement and (ii) waive certain conditions to the closing of such additional offerings as required under the Purchase Agreement

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1* Fifth Amendment and Waiver to Series A Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement, effective as of February 24, 2021, between GI Dynamics and Crystal Amber Fund Limited.

* Filed herewith.



GI DYNAMICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea137294ex10-1_gidynamics.htm FIFTH AMENDMENT AND WAIVER TO SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT,…

