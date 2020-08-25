PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 10, 2020, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Agreement of Sale and Purchase (the “Sale Agreement”) with Lenape Valley Foundation (the “Purchaser”), to which the Company agreed to sell its corporate headquarters building located at 621 North Shady Retreat Road, Doylestown, Pennsylvania to the Purchaser for $2,200,000, with $50,000 in cash payable upon the signing of the Sale Agreement to an interest-bearing escrow account with all interest to be paid to the Purchaser, except in the event of Purchaser’s default, and the remainder payable to the Company in cash by wire transfer at the closing of the transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to the Purchaser’s due diligence investigation and to other customary closing conditions. The Sale Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, and covenants by, among, and for the benefit of the parties.

The foregoing description of the Sale Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sale Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibits 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein in its entirety.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

No. Description 10.1 Agreement of Sale and Purchase, dated July 10, 2020, by and between ProPhase Labs, Inc. and Lenape Valley Foundation



About PROPHASE LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of homeopathic and health products. The Company is also engaged in the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, natural base health products along with supplements, personal care and cosmeceutical products. It is engaged in manufacturing, distributing, marketing and sale of OTC cold remedy products to consumers through national chain, regional, specialty and local retail stores. It also manufactures, markets and distributes an organic cough drop and a Vitamin C supplement, Organix, and performs contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties. Its product pipeline includes Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy QuickMelts and Cold-EEZE Cold Remedy Oral Spray. It also produces Legendz XL for sexual health, Triple Edge XL, which is a daily energy booster plus testosterone support, and Super ProstaFlow Plus for prostate and urinary health.