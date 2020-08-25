Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

On August 25, 2020, Ooma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information set forth in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

The following exhibit relating to Item 2.02 shall be deemed to be furnished, and not filed:

OOMA INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ooma-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 ooma-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Ooma Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Sunnyvale,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. is a provider of communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s hybrid software as a service (SaaS) platform consists of its cloud, on premise appliances, mobile applications and end-point devices. The Company’s communications solutions deliver its PureVoice high-definition (HD) voice quality and integration with mobile devices. Its platform helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing value-added communications and other connected services and by integrating end-point devices to enable the Internet of Things. Its platform and solutions provide communications, productivity, automation, monitoring, safety, security and networking infrastructure applications to its users. It product, Ooma Office, consists of an on premise appliance an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the user’s Internet connection. Its product, Ooma Telo, is a home communications solution.