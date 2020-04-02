Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On April 2, 2020, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Progenics”) and Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) announced that they have decided to reschedule their respective special meetings of stockholders to vote on the matters related to the proposed merger of Progenics and Lantheus from April 28, 2020 to June 16, 2020. The rescheduled special meetings will allow both companies the time necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on each company’s business and on the combined entity.

