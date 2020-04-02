Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Other Events
On April 2, 2020, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Progenics”) and Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) announced that they have decided to reschedule their respective special meetings of stockholders to vote on the matters related to the proposed merger of Progenics and Lantheus from April 28, 2020 to June 16, 2020. The rescheduled special meetings will allow both companies the time necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on each company’s business and on the combined entity.
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
About Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)
Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s products in development include therapeutic agents designed to target cancer and imaging agents, which focuses on enabling clinicians and patients to accurately visualize and manage their diseases. The Company’s EXINI Bone BSI is an analytical tool that employs an artificial intelligence-based approach to apply techniques of statistical analysis and pattern recognition to quantify the information produced by bone scintigraphy (bone scan) images used to view cancer present in the skeleton. The EXINI Bone BSI tool reads bone scans and produces an automated Bone Scan Index quantification. The Company’s clinical-stage products include AZEDRA, 1404 (trofolastat), PyL ([18F] DCFPyL), 1095 and PSMA ADC. The Company’s partnered products include Relistor-Subcutaneous injection, Relistor-Oral Tablets and PRO 140.
