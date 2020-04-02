CLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About CLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc., is engaged in developing a method of extracting cannabinoids from cannabis plants and converting the resulting cannabinoid extracts into concentrates. The Company’s concentrates include oils, waxes, edibles and shatter. These concentrates may be ingested in various ways, including through vaporization through electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), and used for a range of pharmaceutical and other purposes. The Company intends to monetize extraction method through the licensing of its methods and processes to others, as in the Colorado Arrangement; the processing of cannabis for others, and the purchase of cannabis and the processing and sale of cannabis-related products. The Company’s products and services include Licensing Operations, Processing Revenue, Processing Facilities and Sale of Products and Brand Creation. As of May 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.