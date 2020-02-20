Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger

On February 20, 2020, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Progenics”), entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus Holdings”) and Plato Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings (“Merger Sub”). The Merger Agreement amends and restates in its entirety that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into by Progenics, Lantheus Holdings and Merger Sub on October 1, 2019 (the “Original Merger Agreement”).

The Merger Agreement provides, among other things, that on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Progenics, with Progenics surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings (the “Merger”). In the Merger, each share of Progenics common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”) (other than certain excluded shares as described in the Merger Agreement) will automatically be converted into the right to receive (i) 0.31 of a share of Lantheus Holdings common stock (the “Exchange Ratio”) and (ii) one non-transferable contingent value right (a “CVR”) representing the right to receive up to two contingent payments upon the achievement of certain milestones at the times and subject to the terms of the CVR Agreement (as defined and described below). Progenics stockholders will also be entitled to appraisal rights as provided under Delaware law.

In addition, as of the Effective Time, all Progenics stock options, whether vested or unvested, will be treated as follows:

At the Effective Time, the board of directors of Lantheus Holdings (the “Lantheus Board”) will appoint Progenics directors Dr. Gérard Ber Ph.D. and Mr. Heinz Mäusli (each, a “Progenics Director”) to serve on the Lantheus Board. The Lantheus Board shall, subject to complying with their applicable fiduciary duties, use commercially reasonable efforts to cause each of the Progenics Directors to be nominated for reelection at any annual meeting of Lantheus Holdings’ stockholders following the closing and held in or prior to 2023 to the extent that such Progenics Director’s term would or has expired on or prior to the date of such annual meeting. In addition, the Lantheus Board shall take such actions as are necessary so that there are (1) a total of nine members of the Lantheus Board as of the Effective Time, after giving effect to the appointments of the Progenics Directors and (2) a total of eight members of the Lantheus Board, including the Progenics Directors, prior to the date of Lantheus Holdings’ 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.

to the Merger Agreement, Progenics, Lantheus Holdings and Merger Sub make, in some cases as of the date of the Merger Agreement, and in other cases as of the date of the Original Merger Agreement, certain customary representations and warranties on behalf of themselves and their respective subsidiaries that are subject, in some cases, to certain qualifications (including qualifications as to knowledge, materiality, time and dollar amount), and are further modified and limited by confidential disclosure schedules provided by Progenics and Lantheus Holdings.

Progenics and Lantheus Holdings have undertaken customary covenants in the Merger Agreement, including agreements by each of Progenics and Lantheus Holdings (i) to continue conducting its respective businesses in the ordinary course consistent with past practice, (ii) not to engage in certain specified kinds of transactions and (iii) to seek all necessary regulatory approvals and filings.

Completion of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, (1) the adoption of the Merger Agreement by holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Progenics common stock, (2) the approval of the issuance of Lantheus Holdings common stock issued in the Merger by a majority of the votes cast by Lantheus Holdings stockholders on the matter, (3) the approval for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market of the Lantheus Holdings common stock to be issued in the Merger, (4) the effectiveness of the registration statement for the Lantheus Holdings common stock to be issued in the Merger, (5) the expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, (6) the absence of any law or order making the Merger illegal or prohibiting the consummation of the Merger, (7) the accuracy of the other party’s representations and warranties, subject to certain materiality standards set forth in the Merger Agreement, (8) the compliance in all material respects with the other party’s obligations under the Merger Agreement and (9) the absence of a material adverse effect on Progenics.

Either Progenics or Lantheus Holdings may terminate the Merger Agreement in certain circumstances, including if (1) the Merger is not completed by July 1, 2020, (2) Progenics’ stockholders fail to adopt the Merger Agreement, (3) Lantheus Holdings’ stockholders fail to approve the share issuance in connection with the Merger, (4) a governmental authority of competent jurisdiction has issued a final non-appealable governmental order prohibiting the Merger, (5) the other party breaches its representations, warranties or covenants in the Merger Agreement in a way that prevents satisfaction of a closing condition, subject to a cure period, (6) the other party’s board of directors has changed its recommendation in favor of the Merger or (7) the other party willfully and materially breaches its non-solicitation covenant.

In the event of a termination of the Merger Agreement under certain specified circumstances, including a termination by Lantheus Holdings following a change in recommendation by Progenics’ board of directors or a willful and material breach of the non-solicitation covenant applicable to Progenics, Progenics may be required to pay Lantheus Holdings a termination fee equal to $18,340,000 (the “Company Termination Fee”). In the event of a termination of the Merger Agreement under certain specified circumstances, including a termination by Progenics following a change in recommendation by Lantheus Holdings’ board of directors or a willful and material breach of the non-solicitation covenant applicable to Lantheus Holdings, Lantheus Holdings may be required to pay Progenics a termination fee equal to $18,340,000. In the event of a termination of the Merger Agreement as a result of Progenics stockholders failing to adopt the Merger Agreement, Progenics may be required to reimburse the reasonable and documented out-of-pocket expenses incurred by Lantheus Holdings and its subsidiaries in connection with the Merger Agreement in an amount not to exceed $5,240,000.

If Progenics willfully and materially breaches the Merger Agreement and the Merger Agreement is thereafter terminated, Progenics may be required to pay damages to Lantheus Holdings equal to $18,340,000, net of any expense reimbursement previously paid to Lantheus Holdings by Progenics, unless Progenics has previously paid the Company Termination Fee.

The foregoing description of the Merger and the Merger Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Merger Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 2.1 and the terms of which are incorporated herein by reference.

Form of Contingent Value Rights Agreement

to the Merger Agreement, at or immediately prior to the Effective Time, Lantheus Holdings and a rights agent to be selected by Lantheus Holdings and reasonably acceptable to Progenics will enter into a Contingent Value Rights Agreement (the “CVR Agreement”). Subject to the terms and conditions of the CVR Agreement, each CVR will entitle its holder to receive a pro rata portion of up to two contingent cash payments as follows:

In no event will the aggregate amount of payments by Lantheus Holdings under the CVR Agreement exceed an amount equal to 19.9% of the total consideration paid by Lantheus Holdings in the Merger.

The CVRs will not be transferable (except in limited circumstances) and will not be registered or listed for trading. The CVRs will not have any voting or dividend rights and will not represent any equity or ownership interest in Lantheus Holdings, Merger Sub, Progenics or any of their affiliates.

The foregoing description of the CVR Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the form of CVR Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit A to the Merger Agreement and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s products in development include therapeutic agents designed to target cancer and imaging agents, which focuses on enabling clinicians and patients to accurately visualize and manage their diseases. The Company’s EXINI Bone BSI is an analytical tool that employs an artificial intelligence-based approach to apply techniques of statistical analysis and pattern recognition to quantify the information produced by bone scintigraphy (bone scan) images used to view cancer present in the skeleton. The EXINI Bone BSI tool reads bone scans and produces an automated Bone Scan Index quantification. The Company’s clinical-stage products include AZEDRA, 1404 (trofolastat), PyL ([18F] DCFPyL), 1095 and PSMA ADC. The Company’s partnered products include Relistor-Subcutaneous injection, Relistor-Oral Tablets and PRO 140.