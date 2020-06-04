Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select-targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: multifamily communities, retail and real estate related financing. The multifamily communities segment consists of owned residential multifamily communities. It owns approximately 20 multifamily communities with a total of over 6,140 units in over eight states. The retail segment consists of owned grocery-anchored shopping centers. The Company owns over 31 grocery-anchored centers across over seven Sunbelt states. It owns Champions Village, a Randalls-anchored shopping center. The financing segment consists of a portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans and other financial instruments, which partially finance the development, construction and prestabilization carrying costs of multifamily communities and other real estate assets.