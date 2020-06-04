SEC Filings Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) has posted to its website a business update presentation dated June 4, 2020 which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information contained in the presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Reference to the Company’s website in the presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K does not incorporate by reference the information on such website into this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Company disclaims any such incorporation by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.