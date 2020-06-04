Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) has posted to its website a business update presentation dated June 4, 2020 which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information contained in the presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Reference to the Company’s website in the presentation attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K does not incorporate by reference the information on such website into this Current Report on Form 8-K and the Company disclaims any such incorporation by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 june2020businessupdatere.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 – JUNE 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE june2020businessupdatere BUSINESS UPDATE JUNE 4,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select-targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through three segments: multifamily communities, retail and real estate related financing. The multifamily communities segment consists of owned residential multifamily communities. It owns approximately 20 multifamily communities with a total of over 6,140 units in over eight states. The retail segment consists of owned grocery-anchored shopping centers. The Company owns over 31 grocery-anchored centers across over seven Sunbelt states. It owns Champions Village, a Randalls-anchored shopping center. The financing segment consists of a portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans and other financial instruments, which partially finance the development, construction and prestabilization carrying costs of multifamily communities and other real estate assets.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR