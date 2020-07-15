SEC Filings Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 14, 2020, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (the “Company”) filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Original Report”) that furnished a Press Release dated July 14, 2020 as Exhibit 99.1 (the “Original Press Release”). The Company issued another press release on July 15, 2020 to provide a correction to the Original Press Release (the “Press Release Correction”). A copy of the Press Release Correction is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this amendment on Form 8-K/A to the Original Report (this “Amendment”) and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in this Item 7.01, including the information contained in the Press Release Correction attached as Exhibit 99.1, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Reference to the Company’s website in the Press Release Correction attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Amendment does not incorporate by reference the information on such website in this Form 8-K/A and the Company disclaims any such incorporation by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

