LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 14, 2020, Loop Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year ending February 28, 2021. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.