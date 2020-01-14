PREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01-Regulation FD Disclosure.



PREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About PREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of developing and implementing medical solutions to various aliments, which commonly afflict individuals domestically and around the world. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing medical apparatuses and treatments. Its subsidiaries include Predictive Therapeutics, LLC, LifeCode Genetics, Inc. and Predictive Biotech, Inc. Predictive Therapeutics, LLC revolutionizes the treatment of serious and debilitating diseases through the commercialization of therapeutics leveraged by gene-based companion diagnostics. It uses gene-based information as the cornerstone in the development of diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of disease and therapeutic products designed to prevent and/or treat the disease. LifeCode Genetics, Inc. develops and commercializes gene-based diagnostics. Predictive Biotech, Inc. is in the business of creating treatments utilizing the advancements in cellular biology.