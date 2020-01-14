UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02.Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Effective January 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Benjamin J. McLean to the Board of Directors of the Company. Since 2015, Mr. McLean has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Inc. (“Ruan”), a logistics company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Prior to that time and since 2007, Mr. McLean held various executive positions at Ruan, including Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.
In connection with the appointment of Mr. McLean to the Board of Directors, the Board increased the size of the Board from 8 members to 9 members. Mr. McLean has not yet been appointed to any committee of the Board of Directors.
Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits
About UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:UFPI)
Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, supplies wood, wood composite and other products to three primary markets: retail, construction and industrial. Its industrial market serves as industrial manufacturers and other customers for packaging, material handling and other applications. The Company’s segments include North, South, West, Alternative Materials, International and Corporate divisions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets wood and wood-alternative products for national home centers and other retailers, structural lumber and other products for the manufactured housing industry, engineered wood components for residential and commercial construction, and specialty wood packaging, components and packing materials for various industries. The Company’s construction market consists of customers in three submarkets, including manufactured housing, residential construction and commercial construction.
