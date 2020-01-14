UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Effective January 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Benjamin J. McLean to the Board of Directors of the Company. Since 2015, Mr. McLean has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Inc. (“Ruan”), a logistics company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Prior to that time and since 2007, Mr. McLean held various executive positions at Ruan, including Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. McLean to the Board of Directors, the Board increased the size of the Board from 8 members to 9 members. Mr. McLean has not yet been appointed to any committee of the Board of Directors.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits