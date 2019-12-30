Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Power Solutions International, Inc. is a producer and distributor of a range of low-emission power systems that run on non-diesel fuels, such as natural gas, propane and gasoline. The Company’s industrial power systems are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries with a diversified set of applications, including stationary electricity generators, oil and gas equipment, forklifts, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor equipment, agricultural and turf equipment, aircraft ground support equipment, construction and irrigation equipment, and other industrial equipment. The Company provides alternative fuel power systems for OEMs of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. In addition to its emission-certified power systems, the Company produces and distributes non-emission-certified power systems for industrial OEMs for particular applications in markets without emission standards.