AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Refer to Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements contained in the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2019 of AMREP Corporation (the “Company”), which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 26, 2019, for detail regarding the two triple net lease agreements, each dated as of April 26, 2019 (collectively, the “Lease Agreements”), to which Palm Coast Data LLC (“PCDLLC”) leased (1) from Two Commerce LLC (“TC”), a subsidiary of the Company, a 61,000 square foot facility located in Palm Coast, Florida, and (2) from Commerce Blvd Holdings, LLC (“CBH”), a subsidiary of the Company, a 143,000 square foot facility in Palm Coast, Florida.

On December 19, 2019, each of TC and CBH filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial District in and for Flagler County, Florida against PCDLLC. Each complaint included claims for damages and for the eviction of PCDLLC from the leased properties as a result of PCDLLC’s failure to pay rent required under the Lease Agreements.



