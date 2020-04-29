Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Application for a 45-day extension of the filing deadline of the Form 10-K/A.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company”) will be relying on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Order under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) Modifying Exemptions from the Reporting and Proxy Delivery Requirements for Public Companies dated March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) (the “Order”) extending the deadlines by up to 45 days for filing certain reports made under the Exchange Act. The Company is relying on the Order with respect to information required in Part III of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K originally due to be filed within 120 days after the end of its fiscal year.

The Company continues to experience disruptions in its operations and business for the reasons previously disclosed in its Current Report on Form 8-K dated March 30, 2020, which is hereby incorporated herein by reference, including the risk factor set forth therein. The Company expects to file an Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A (the “Form 10-K/A”) to amend and restate in its entirety Part III, Items 10 through 14 of the Company’s Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 to include information previously omitted in reliance on General Instruction G(3) to Form 10-K (the “Part III Information”) because the Company will not file a definitive proxy statement within 120 days after the end of its fiscal year. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to file the Part III Information in the Form 10-K/A no later than June 15, 2020 (which is 45 days from the original filing deadline of April 29, 2020).