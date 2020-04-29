MONAKER GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Monaker Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”, “ we ” or “ us ”) on August 22, 2019, on August 21, 2019, the Company closed the transactions contemplated by an Intellectual Property Purchase Agreement dated August 15, 2019 (the “ IP Purchase Agreement ”) by and between the Company, as buyer, and IDS Inc., as seller (“ IDS ”). to the IP Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase certain proprietary technology from IDS for the reservation and booking of air travel, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and ancillary products, services, and amenities, integration of the same with the providers of such products and services, associated functions, including website addresses, patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets relating thereto, and all goodwill associated therewith (collectively, the “ IP Assets ”). The purchase price of the IP Assets was $4,920,000, which was paid by way of the issuance by the Company to IDS of 1,968,000 shares of restricted common stock (the “ IDS Shares ”), with an agreed upon value of $2.50 per share.

On April 27, 2020, the Company filed a verified complaint for injunctive relief against IDS and certain other defendants affiliated with IDS in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in and for Broward County, Florida. to the complaint, the Company alleges causes of action against the defendants, including IDS, based on among other things, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, aiding and abetting fraud, rescission, and breach of contract, and seeks a temporary and permanent injunction against the defendants, requiring such persons to return the IDS Shares to the Company and preventing such persons from selling or transferring any IDS Shares, seeks damages from the defendants, rescission of the IP Purchase Agreement, attorneys fees and other amounts.

The complaint was filed as a result of IDS’s failure to deliver the IP Assets, certain other actions of IDS and the other defendants which the Company alleges constitutes fraud and to seek to unwind the IP Purchase Agreement and provide damages to the Company due to IDS’s and the other defendants’ breaches thereunder.

Neither the lawsuit, nor the assets which are subject to the lawsuit, impact the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE).

The assets and technology which the Company attempted to acquire from IDS were to be integrated into the Monaker NextTrip.BIZ platform. With the failure by IDS to deliver such technology, Monaker has already taken steps (including contracting with replacement suppliers) to complete the enterprise version (commercial launch) of the Nexttrip.BIZ platform, which is now expected to be launched in the Summer of 2020 (without any of IDS’s technology).

