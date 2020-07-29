POWER REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Declaration of Dividend

On July 28, 2020, the Registrant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.484375 per share on Power REIT’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2020.



About POWER REIT (NYSEMKT:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that holds, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure in the United States. The Company, within the transportation and energy infrastructure sectors, is focused on making new acquisitions of real estate that are or will be leased to renewable energy generation projects, such as utility-scale solar farms and wind farms. It is structured as a holding company and owns its assets through its subsidiaries. Its assets include approximately 112 miles of railroad infrastructure and related real estate, which is owned by its subsidiary Pittsburgh & West Virginia Railroad (P&WV) and approximately 601 acres of fee simple land leased to a range of solar power generating projects with an aggregate generating capacity of approximately 108 Megawatts (MW). It is engaged in expanding its portfolio of real estate related to renewable energy generation projects.