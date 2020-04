POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of PolarityTE, Inc. (“PTE”), approved certain changes to the management of PTE.

10.1 Separation, Transition and Release of Claims Agreement dated March 31, 2020 99.1 Press release issued April 1, 2020, titled “PolarityTE Announces Appointment of David Seaburg as CEO and Restructuring of Executive Team.”



PolarityTE, Inc., formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is a technology company. The Company has developed, marketed, published and distributed software through online platforms. The Company develops applications for gaming on computers, handheld devices and game consoles. The Company is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. It seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its PolarityTE platform simplifies regeneration and allows cells to function naturally. The platform can be applied across all cells, tissues and composite structures. Its platform induces cell and tissue polarity, and creates functional tissue that mirrors natural development in the human body.