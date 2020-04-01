Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXR) Files An 8-K Amendment to Registrant’s Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics

Item 5.05 Amendments to the Registrant’s Code of Ethics, or Waiver of Provision of the Code of Ethics.

The information contained in Item 8.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 31, 2020, we entered into an option agreement with a subsidiary of Novellus, Inc. whereby for the duration of the option agreement we will have the exclusive opportunity to in-license from Novellus on a worldwide basis, a novel cellular therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The option exercise period runs for six months, during which period, if and when we exercise the option, we and Novellus must negotiate a mutually acceptable definitive license agreement. The option agreement contains the agreed upon financial terms for the license. Novellus also agreed to allow us access to such records as we deem necessary for our due diligence to determine whether to exercise the option. We will pay Novellus $100,000 for the option.

Our Board Chairman Leonard Mazur, who is also our largest stockholder, is a director and significant shareholder of Novellus. As required by our Code of Ethics, the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors considered the potential conflict of interest of Mr. Mazur in the transaction with Novellus and on March 31, 2020 approved the entry into the option agreement with Novellus, as did the disinterested members of our Board of Directors.

On April 1, 2020, we issued a press release to report the entry into the option agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated April 1, 2020.



