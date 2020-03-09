PLUMAS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PLBC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

On March 9, 2020 the Company entered into a Renewal, Extension, and Modification of Loan Agreement (the “Agreement”) related to its promissory note dated October 24, 2013 (the “Note”) payable to TIB The Independent Bankersbank, N. A. an unrelated third party. This Agreement provides for the following:

About PLUMAS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary subsidiary is Plumas Bank. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) up to maximum insurable amounts insures the Bank’s deposit accounts. The Bank operates through its approximately 10 branch networks. The Bank maintains approximately 15 automated teller machines (ATMs) tied in with statewide and national networks. In addition to its branch network, the Bank operates lending offices specializing in government-guaranteed lending in Auburn, California and Beaverton, Oregon, a commercial/agricultural lending office located in Chico, California, and a commercial loan office located in Reno, Nevada. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans; agricultural loans; residential real estate loans, and construction and land development loans.