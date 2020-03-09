SEC Filings Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 9, 2020, Basic Energy Services, Inc. (“Basic”) issued a press release reporting financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Basic’s press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. to the requirements of Regulation G, Basic has provided within the press release quantitative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The information furnished to Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of Basic under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.