Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 9, 2020, Basic Energy Services, Inc. (“Basic”) issued a press release reporting financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
Basic’s press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. to the requirements of Regulation G, Basic has provided within the press release quantitative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
The information furnished to Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of Basic under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Exhibit
About Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

