SEC Filings PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On June 8, 2020, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release announcing that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual format.

A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, Dated June 8, 2020.