PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events

On June 8, 2020, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release announcing that due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual format.
A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
99.1 Press Release, Dated June 8, 2020.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It is focused on developing three drug candidates, which include PRS-080, PRS-060 and PRS-300 series. Its PRS-080 is an Anticalin drug candidate targeting hepcidin. The Company’s second Anticalin drug candidate, PRS-060, binds to the IL-4 receptor alpha-chain (IL-4RA), thereby inhibiting the actions of IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines known to be mediators in the inflammatory cascade that causes asthma and other inflammatory diseases. PRS-343 is an Anticalin-based drug candidate.

