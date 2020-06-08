INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

11,445,561 536,034 59,141 5,627,749



About INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. is a digital services and solutions company. The Company’s technology and services power information products and online retail destinations around the world. Its segments include Content Services (CS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS) and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The CS segment provides solutions, such as development of digital content (including e-books), development of digital information products, and operational support of digital information products and systems. IADS operates through two subsidiaries, such as Synodex, which is engaged in the extraction and classification of data from unstructured medical records, and docGenix, which is engaged in the extraction and classification of data from unstructured legal records. The MIS segment operates through its subsidiaries, including MediaMiser, which provides media monitoring and analysis software and professional services, and Bulldog Reporter, which supplies media intelligence news and analysis.