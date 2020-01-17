SEC Filings PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on June 23, 2020. The deadline for the receipt of any stockholder proposals for inclusion in the proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting will be on or before the close of business on February 22, 2020 and the deadline for the receipt of any stockholder proposals for inclusion at the 2020 Annual Meeting is no earlier than February 24, 2020 and no later than March 25, 2020. Because the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than thirty (30) days from the anniversary date of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held on July 31, 2019, the Company is providing this information in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).