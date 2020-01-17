PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on June 23, 2020. The deadline for the receipt of any stockholder proposals for inclusion in the proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting will be on or before the close of business on February 22, 2020 and the deadline for the receipt of any stockholder proposals for inclusion at the 2020 Annual Meeting is no earlier than February 24, 2020 and no later than March 25, 2020. Because the date of the 2020 Annual Meeting represents a change of more than thirty (30) days from the anniversary date of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held on July 31, 2019, the Company is providing this information in accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It is focused on developing three drug candidates, which include PRS-080, PRS-060 and PRS-300 series. Its PRS-080 is an Anticalin drug candidate targeting hepcidin. The Company’s second Anticalin drug candidate, PRS-060, binds to the IL-4 receptor alpha-chain (IL-4RA), thereby inhibiting the actions of IL-4 and IL-13, two cytokines known to be mediators in the inflammatory cascade that causes asthma and other inflammatory diseases. PRS-343 is an Anticalin-based drug candidate.

