PHI GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report is furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed’ for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

I. Extension of Repurchase Date for the Company’s Common Stock

On June 25, 2021, the Board of Directors of PHI Group, Inc., a corporation originally incorporated in the State of Nevada on June 08, 1982 and redomiciled in the State of Wyoming on September 20, 2017 (the “Company”), adopted the following resolutions in lieu of a meeting:

WHEREAS, on December 28, 2020 the Company’s Board of Directors passed a corporate resolution to extend the time period for the repurchase of its own shares of common stock from the open market from time to time in accordance with the terms mentioned below:



PHI Group, Inc. is engaged in mergers and acquisitions. The Company focuses on acquiring operating businesses in selective industries and invests in various ventures that may create long-term value for its shareholders. In addition, the Company also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc. The Company’s business involves acquisitions of energy assets, as well as production and trading of energy commodities. The Company will continue to pursue its merger and acquisition program by acquiring all or controlling interests in target companies in various industries, including but not limited to conventional energy, renewables, natural resources, agribusiness, technology, transportation, education, distribution, mining, oil and gas, financial Services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.