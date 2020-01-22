PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 17, 2020, PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (“Company”), announced that it has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement (“Agreement”) for a private placement (“Private Placement”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), with an accredited investor (“Investor”). The Private Placement closed with respect to the Investor on January 21, 2020. As a result of the Private Placement, the Company expects to issue and sell 30,000,000 restricted shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.005 per share (“Purchase Price”) for total expected gross proceeds of $150,000.

The issuance of the Common Stock will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and such Common Stock will therefore be restricted. The Investor gave representations that he is an “accredited investor” (as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D) and that he is purchasing the Common Stock without a present view toward a distribution of the Common Stock. In addition, there was no general solicitation conducted in connection with the offer and sale of the Common Stock.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the form of Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

 


PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 pharmacyte_ex1001.htm SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1   share SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT   PharmaCyte Biotech,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly Nuvilex, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. The Company’s Cell-in-a-Box technology will be used as a platform upon which treatments for various types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer, and diabetes will be developed. The Company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type I diabetes and insulin-dependent Type II diabetes based upon the encapsulation of a human cell line genetically engineered to produce, store and secrete insulin at levels in proportion to the levels of blood sugar in the human body using its Cell-in-a-Box technology.

