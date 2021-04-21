PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:PESI) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 – Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

On April 15, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (the “ Company ”) approved to not further extend or renew the Shareholder Rights Agreement, dated May 2, 2018, as amended, relating to the Company’s Preferred Stock Purchase Rights covered by the Rights Agreement, between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as Rights Agent (the “Rights Agreement”). As a result, the Rights Agreement will terminate on May 2, 2021. Upon termination of the Rights Agreement, it will no longer effect the Company’s Common Stock, par value $.001 per share, and we will eliminate the Certificate of Designation relating to the Company’s Series B Junior Participating Preferred Stock.



